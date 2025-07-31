© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/31 KVCR Midday News: Cluster of Earthquakes, Little League Regionals Wrap Up, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:28 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. This morning, there were a cluster of earthquakes in our region.

2. Little League Softball regionals have wrapped up.

3. Earthquake-resistant pipe is being used to bring Colorado River water to SoCal.

4. Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced she won't run for California Governor this year.

5. The new state budget going into effect for 2025-2026 includes a $1 million cut at UC Riverside.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News