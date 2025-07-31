7/31 KVCR Midday News: Cluster of Earthquakes, Little League Regionals Wrap Up, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. This morning, there were a cluster of earthquakes in our region.

2. Little League Softball regionals have wrapped up.

3. Earthquake-resistant pipe is being used to bring Colorado River water to SoCal.

4. Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced she won't run for California Governor this year.

5. The new state budget going into effect for 2025-2026 includes a $1 million cut at UC Riverside.