Little League Baseball and Softball

It’s that time of year again where Little League Baseball is welcomed back to San Bernardino, but not before the Little League Softball teams fought for a chance to compete at the World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

Little League Softball brought their Northwest and West Regional tournaments with six states in each. The Northwest Region consists of Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and the regional champions, Washington. The Washington team came from Mill Creek Little League, and had a 4-0 record throughout the regional tournament.

The West Region holds Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Northern California, and their regional champions, Southern California. The SoCal team is from Westchester-Del Rey Little League. After losing their first game against Arizona, the SoCal team was forced to win every following game of the tournament to get to the championship. Their final record was 4-1.

Even though Mill Creek and Westchester-Del Rey Little League are heading towards Greenville, there is more to come.

Little League Baseball’s Mountain, Northwest, and West Regional tournaments will also be hosted by San Bernardino. The Mountain Region holds Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming, and their tournament will begin on August 2. The Northwest Region holds Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, and will begin their tournament on August 3.The West Region holds Arizona, Hawaii, Northern California, and Southern California, and will also begin their tournament on August 3. The West tournament will conclude on the 7th, while Northwest and Mountain are set to end on the 8th.

Our Southern California team will be represented by Golden Hill Little League out of Fullerton. Admission is free for all games and will be hosted at 6707 Little League Drive in San Bernardino. Follow along as we cover the West Region games and interview some of the players and coaches.

Exact times, dates, and results will be shown through the link on our website at kvcrnews.org .