Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Nurses at Ontario surgical clinic charged in alleged ICE arrest obstruction. KVCR.

2. Gov. Gavin Newsom considering redistricting proposal, in light of Texas' plans. CapRadio.

3. Meteor showers to bring a night sky full of stars the next few days. KVCR.