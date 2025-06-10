© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/10 KVCR Midday News: Former NBA Star Supports Local Youth, Riverside to Approve Firework Safety Campaign, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 10, 2025 at 4:09 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Former NBA star partners with local organization to support youth.
2. The LAPD went on tactical support in the fourth straight day of unrest over federal immigration enforcement.
3. The Riverside Board of Supervisors today is set to approve a $100,000 contract with a media marketing firm to public awareness campaign about firework safety.
4. A new study shows gas 'superusers' use 35% of the gas supply.
Shareen Awad
