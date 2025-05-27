5/27 KVCR Midday News: Residential Water Use Jumps 37% in Riv Co, Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Reopens in Temp Location, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Water use is creeping up across California and in the IE it has jumped the highest.

2. The Palm Springs fertility clinic that was targeted in an act of domestic terrorism is set to reopen in a temporary location today.

3. The California legislature on Friday culled hundreds of bills in the suspense file hearings.

4. During Women’s Health Month, experts highlight alcohol abuse.

5. Tree falls during college commencement ceremony, injuring a dozen people.