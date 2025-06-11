© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Redlands school board tables racism resolutions

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 11, 2025 at 4:31 PM PDT

The Redlands school board on Tuesday considered two proposals to address racism in schools. After hours of public comment and discussion, the board decided to table both resolutions.

The marathon meeting lasted more than five hours and ended after 11 p.m.

Board member Melissa Ayala-Quintero says she updated language on a resolution against racism that was first adopted by the board in 2020. It was written by a committee of parents, teachers and other community members.

Board member Candy Olson, who’s a Christian conservative, submitted her own resolution.

Olson’s said the district would not support curriculum that would “assign guilt, victimhood or privilege based on race.”
Critics of Olson’s version said it would sanitize history.

“Teaching about racism and injustice isn't is not about guilt, it's about truth, growth and empathy," said Kimberly Hillyer.

Meanwhile, supporters of Olson’s policy say it promotes neutral classrooms.

Ultimately, the board decided to table both resolutions and draft a statement against racism.
