Members of Congress denied access to Adelanto, demand answers on LA immigration detainees

Congresswoman Judy Chu and a small delegation of federal lawmakers and immigration attorneys were denied entry into the Adelanto Detention Facility on Sunday — just days after a major enforcement sweep led to dozens of arrests across the Los Angeles area.

Chu, a Democrat from Pasadena, says volunteers saw several unmarked vans entering the facility on Saturday. The American Civil Liberties Union later confirmed to her that some of their clients were among those detained.

When Chu arrived the next day with Democrats Gil Cisneros of Covina and Derek Tran of Cypress, along with members of the ACLU and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, they weren't let in.

“We went up to the gate, and the gate was actually open, but as soon as we got to the gate, they actually closed it in our faces and put a chain around the entrance,” said Chu.

TODAY, I am joined by @RepGilCisneros, @RepDerekTranCA, Members of @CHIRLA and the @ACLU at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center to demand answers about unjustly detained immigrants after targeted raids on LA businesses. ICE is denying us entry but we won’t stop demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/DPb4oiP28X — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) June 8, 2025

Chu cited federal policy that allows members of Congress to visit ICE-operated detention centers for oversight without giving advance notice. She says the Department of Homeland Security isn’t allowed to block lawmakers from entering its facilities when they’re conducting official visits.

“That's very important, because in times past, when I have gone with notice, they cleaned up [Adelanto] right before I came,” said Chu. “I wanted to know what was really going on in the facility, especially with these detainees.”

Cisneros said in a video on social media right after they were denied entry into Adelanto that the Trump administration is breaking the law by blocking members of Congress entry into detention centers.

"Right now they are not letting us in, as is our right by law, to conduct oversight visits,” said Cisneros. “But right now they are not following the law.”

An ICE spokesperson said in a statement that access to federal spaces has been limited due to safety concerns and confirmed that Adelanto is being utilized for some detainees.

The mass immigration arrests over the weekend sent shockwaves through the Greater Los Angeles area, where protesters clashed with immigration agents, local police and members of the California National Guard.

In a statement, ICE criticized the protests and accused Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass of “fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli warned that anyone interfering with federal immigration arrests could face prosecution.

Rep. Judy Chu says she’s concerned similar immigration enforcement operations could soon take place in the Inland Empire.

“We got word that ICE is going to continue these types of operations that frightened so many people on Friday… that they're going to continue this for 30 days,” said Chu. “We want people to know that there is legal representation out there.”

Javier Hernandez, executive director of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, echoed that message.

“We are prepared to show up to ensure that folks know their rights,” said Hernandez. “We're prepared to show up if folks are detained to make sure they have representation. That's our commitment to our community.”

