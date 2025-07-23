Ontario welcomes professional baseball and a new experience

It’s called a Sports Empire for a reason. Ontario is not just building fields, they are building an immersive experience and future for the community. From baseball and softball fields to multi-use soccer and football fields, the city is laying down a game plan for athletic excellence. But… at the center of this empire stands Ontario's first Minor League Baseball Stadium… the future home of the LA Dodgers’ Single-A Affiliate. It’s set to debut April 2026.

The general manager of the team, Allan Benavides, brings 15 years of experience to Ontario as the former GM of the Eugene Emeralds. Benavides is passionate about creating a new experience in Ontario that will bring families and friends together.

“You know, I joke about this a lot of times, but one of my goals when I’m, like, promoting baseball, or why I do this is, I literally want to get people away from your cellphone. I want people to, like, talk to each other and have a beer, have an experience, be with your family and friends, watch a game. I think that’s the beauty and magic of live events. Whether it's baseball, whether it’s a concert, whether it's boxing. You know and fortunately we get to do baseball, which is my favorite thing, but providing a fun, live experience for families and friends, it’s something that I take very serious. I want somebody to be able to come to a game, whether it's a Tuesday night or a Friday night, I want them to have the same experience. Every game is important. Every night is opening night for somebody.”

Picture taken by Matthew Ornelas Allan Benavides (left) and Maile Palacios (right) speaking about the layout of the stadium

The stadium will be different from anything we have seen from any minor league baseball team. He proudly spoke about the variety of amenities that will be offered when the stadium opens.

“Here at the stadium, you’ll see, not only can you walk around the stadium but there are water features for the kids that they can have fun and go enjoy. There's a big plane that’s going to be out in the outfield. There’s a bar and restaurants out in center field. There's an ice cream parlor out in center field. There's a wiffle ball field that’s going to be inside the stadium, but truthfully, it is for everybody. It’s for the diehard baseball fan. The diehard Dodgers fan is just going to fall in love with this place, but it’s also going to be for, like, the families that just want to have a fun night out. If you’re not a huge baseball fan, there’s going to be a ton of things to do, you know, so you can enjoy a great time with your family, your loved ones, your friends. We’re building something for everybody, and it’s going to be really really a unique and fun and affordable experience for everybody.”

Benavides also explained that a never-before-seen feature will be added to the entrance of the stadium. The batting cages will be on display so that fans are able to watch players warm up before the games. Dodgers' fans will also enjoy an easily recognizable video board. A Mexican cantina-style restaurant is being developed on the third baseline and will feature a large mural of a Dodger legend. Who is still a surprise. The stadium is meant to feel more comforting, says Benavides.

“If you’ve ever been to any game in the Cactus League for Spring Training, this stadium will feel very much like that. It’s way more homey, it’s way more of an experience. It’s way more than sitting down, getting a beer or a coke and a hot dog, it’s way more than that. You know, it’s a very social experience here at the stadium and at our games, so it’s going to be a very unique feel, and I think fans are going to love it. I love talking to people who are like ‘you know, I don’t really like baseball.’ Then they’ll come to a game, and they’ll be like ‘this is unbelievable, this is amazing.’ It’s, I mean, it’s not even fair, you know, it’s going to be unbelievable”

The stadium will hold a total capacity of 6,000 fans. In addition to regular seating and restaurant seating, there will also be suites for groups to rent out. There will be 12 suites along the first-base line that will hold 16 people each, two suites in the home-side dugout for a total of 48 fans to get an in-game experience, and an outdoor party deck that will hold 60 people. Benavides wants fans to know that if they are celebrating a wedding or quinceañera, they are welcome to celebrate at the stadium.

“I really would like for us to be something where the community really thinks about as us being the first place where they want to get together. Whether it's celebrating moments that are important to the community, whether it's through the chamber or through the city, or a place where we want to host graduations and parties. I want this to be a focal point for the community where they want to get together. Maybe it’s not just a baseball game, maybe they want to use it on an off-day event, or maybe they want to do a unique concert or something fun. This is going to be something that, I believe, will be probably the premier destination in the Greater Ontario area.”

Picture taken by Matthew Ornelas Home side dugouts with dugout-style suites

The stadium was built through a partnership with GOCAL and the City of Ontario. GOCAL, or Greater Ontario California, is an organization dedicated to improving the tourism and attraction of the city. Benavides emphasizes that their leadership is to thank for this experience and opportunity.

“The fact that the city leadership decided, hey, let’s improve the quality of life for our citizenry and stuff that they can go do. Part of that is this ballpark, part of that is the Toyota Arena, part of that is the Sports Empire, and just really thinking about infrastructure so that families can have a good time, businesses can take their employees to go do something cool, rather than having to go all the way to LA or San Diego, like, you have that stuff right here in your backyard now.”

With the Hangar and Baggage Hall restaurants, The Landing ice cream parlor, and a plane set in center field, I’m beginning to sense a theme here, but the official announcement for the teams branding will be on September 18 in the Ontario Town Square. Here, the Ontario Baseball Club will announce the team name, uniforms, and mascot.

