Garner Holt Creates Hands-On Animatronic STEAM Kit for Youth

Keeping kids engaged with a combination of science, technology, engineering, art, and math, or STEAM, may be challenging in a classroom setting, but Garner Holt’s Education through Imagination has figured out a way to change that.

As an Inland Empire native, Holt has spent his life working and creating animatronics featured at Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, and other theme parks across the United States. At just sixteen years old, he began his journey building animatronics out of his parents’ garage, eventually creating the famous Chuck E. Cheese band seen performing in restaurants nationwide. As his creative vision continued, so did his company. Today, he operates Garner Holt Productions, Creative Design, and Education through Imagination, all located in the Inland Empire.

Education through Imagination has Animaker Spaces in local schools and at the Fontana Lewis Library and Technology Center. Kids of all ages, abilities, cultural backgrounds, and socioeconomic levels can learn hands-on, how to use the latest technology to combine creativity with STEAM learning.

His latest innovation, an animatronic bird kit called The SongBird Mini, allows students to bring to life their own animatronic. No experience is needed to program, sculpt, and decorate their bird. The kit helps foster creativity, communication, and teamwork skills that are essential for school success and future careers. In the end, their hard work comes to life, giving them a one-of-a-kind experience.

