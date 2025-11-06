© 2025 91.9 KVCR

11/6 KVCR Midday News: Political Matches After Prop 50, 40 Years After First Successful Infant-To-Infant Heart Transplant, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:58 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Political matches are taking shape in the state, after voters approved Prop 50.

2.   A man died while being detained at a controversial detention center and his family demands answers.

3.   40 years ago, a 4-day old baby made history as the first successful infant-to-infant heart transplant.

4.   The CA State Council of Developmental Disabilities is celebrating a historical milestone.

5.   The Yolo County Board of Supervisors allocated funds to help residents who’ve lost access to CalFresh.
