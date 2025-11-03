11/3 KVCR Midday News: Prop. 50 canvassers out for last minute push

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Canvassers in the Inland Empire hit the streets for one last weekend ahead of Tuesday's election there. KVCR.

2. New details have emerged about a shooting involving federal immigration agents in Ontario last week. KVCR.

3. The man who pled guilty to murdering his 7-month-old son will be sentenced in Riverside County Superior Court later this afternoon. KVCR/City News Service.

4. The Trump administration says it will restart SNAP food benefits…but recipients will only receive half their usual amount. KVCR.

5. The Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions…beating the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling Game 7 on Saturday. On Monday, fans from across SoCal gathered in downtown LA to take part in the celebrations. LAist.