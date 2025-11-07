Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/7/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. After spending millions of dollars to establish physician assistant training, Cal State San Bernardino had to pull the plug after failing to get accreditation for the new program.

2. A Riverside County Grand Jury had indicted the mayor of Coachella on nine criminal charges stemming from al alleged conflict of interest.

3. Some updates on stories we've covered recently.

4. And lastly, we remember Duane Roberts, who with his wife, Kelly, rescued the Historic Mission Inn as the centerpiece of a revived downtown Riverside.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.