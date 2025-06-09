Hundreds protest outside ICE office in San Bernardino over immigration arrests, military deployment

More than a hundred people gathered in San Bernardino on Monday to protest the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown across Southern California.

The rally began shortly after 2 p.m. outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office downtown. Protesters stood on the street corner, passing around a bullhorn to denounce recent arrests and call for the release of those detained.

“These are people who work jobs, pay taxes and aren’t represented in any form of government,” said organizer Jesus Medrano. “So yeah, it affects me directly. These are my people.”

Medrano said the event was about more than opposing ICE. Many in the crowd also voiced anger over President Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

“We’re all here today to actively show that we’re in opposition of that,” said Medrano, “and to make ICE aware that we don’t want them in our cities.”

The protest in San Bernardino remained peaceful. But it was part of a larger wave of demonstrations that rippled across Southern California following mass immigration arrests over the weekend. In parts of Los Angeles County, protesters clashed with immigration agents, local police and members of the California National Guard.

In a statement Monday, ICE condemned the demonstrations and accused California leaders of shielding “rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals.”

President Trump echoed that message, telling reporters he supports arresting Governor Gavin Newsom for “aiding and abetting lawlessness.” Newsom has called the deployment of troops to Los Angeles unlawful and says the state is suing the administration over its decision to federalize the state’s National Guard.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Sunday, saying it respects the public’s right to protest and assemble, while warning that anyone who attacks officers or destroys property will be arrested.

