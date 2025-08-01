Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/1/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Former Assemblyman Bill Essayli of Jurupa Valley got his appointment as US Attorney for Los Angeles extended without Congressional approval.

2. A proposal to have more oversight of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was rejected by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

3. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department agrees with the Grand Jury that it made a mistake that led to the slaying of an inmate in the Banning jail.

3. And lastly today, we get an update on the Grand Jury report about problems at the temporary housing for foster children in Beaumont.

