8/1 KVCR Midday News: Democratic Congressmembers Norma Torres, Raul Ruiz join lawsuit against DHS

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A group of federal lawmakers are suing the Trump Administration for allegedly blocking them from conducting oversight at immigration detention centers. DHS says they should have scheduled tours ahead of time. KVCR.

2. Under California law, hospitals are required to make financial assistance programs available to lower income patients. But many patients don’t know about them. A bill advancing in the state Legislature would make it easier for people who qualify to get this support. CalMatters.

3. California’s firefighting fleet just got a major upgrade. CalFire and Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the addition of the state’s final two Firehawk helicopters, bringing the total to 16. The Firehawks will replace the aging Huey models that have long been the workhorses of the state’s wildfire response. CapRadio.