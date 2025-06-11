© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/11 KVCR Midday News: Ranch Fire Update, Legislature Proposes Significant Health Cuts, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 11, 2025 at 1:51 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Ranch Fire south of Apple Valley has scorched more than 4,200 acres and is 10% contained.

2. Stored Power Technology is relocating from Corona to Riverside.

3. Public animal shelters and nonprofit rescue groups are divided over a bill that would require them to post the number of animals entering and exiting their facilities.

4. Health spending makes up one of the largest slices of California's budget, but the legislature is proposing significant health cuts.
Shareen Awad
