KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/4 KVCR Midday News: Medicare Fraud Prevention, CA Peer Run Warm Line Facing Cuts, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Anyone entering a California prison could be subject to a canine search under a new policy that rolls out statewide this week.
2. The state Assembly has passed a bill aimed at protecting California hospital patients from non-consensual sexual activity by a medical employee.
3. Experts warn of scams during Medicare Fraud Prevention Week.
4. A state mental health phone line that serves thousands of Californians is facing deep funding cuts.