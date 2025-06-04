6/4 KVCR Midday News: Medicare Fraud Prevention, CA Peer Run Warm Line Facing Cuts, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Anyone entering a California prison could be subject to a canine search under a new policy that rolls out statewide this week.

2. The state Assembly has passed a bill aimed at protecting California hospital patients from non-consensual sexual activity by a medical employee.

3. Experts warn of scams during Medicare Fraud Prevention Week.

4. A state mental health phone line that serves thousands of Californians is facing deep funding cuts.