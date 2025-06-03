© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/3 KVCR Midday News: Beloved Eaglet Takes First Flight, Thunderstorms Likely Today, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 3, 2025 at 9:47 AM PDT
Friends of Big Bear Valley

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A beloved eaglet took its first flight in Big Bear Lake.

2. Senator Sabrina Cervantes was found not intoxicated after police cited her for a DUI.

3. The U.S. Department of Labor has abruptly paused the Job Corps program, leading to closures nationwide.

4. Schwarzenegger tells environmentalists dismayed by Trump to ‘stop whining’ and get to work.

5. Thunderstorms will likely develop over parts of the Inland Empire today and into Wednesday morning.
