The Riverside County Workforce Development Board recognizes local youth

The Riverside County Workforce Development Board has set its annual Jamil Dada Character Excellence Youth Awards for July 11 at March Field Air Museum. The event awards and recognizes ten local youth that exemplify at least two of the Six Pillars of Character, while overcoming significant challenges. These pillars include trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.

Jamil Dada is currently Chair of the Riverside County Workforce Development Board, and explained that this was an amazing program that helps and supports youth achieve their educational goals and dreams.

This year's Master of Ceremonies will be Leticia Juarez, a reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News. The ceremony will also feature keynote speaker, and three-time Super Bowl champion, Kenjon Barner. Barner was originally from Redlands, but earned All-American honors at the University of Oregon.

Each awardee will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a trophy, and legislative certificates.