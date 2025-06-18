© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Riverside County Workforce Development Board recognizes local youth

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published June 18, 2025 at 12:45 PM PDT

The Riverside County Workforce Development Board has set its annual Jamil Dada Character Excellence Youth Awards for July 11 at March Field Air Museum. The event awards and recognizes ten local youth that exemplify at least two of the Six Pillars of Character, while overcoming significant challenges. These pillars include trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.

Jamil Dada is currently Chair of the Riverside County Workforce Development Board, and explained that this was an amazing program that helps and supports youth achieve their educational goals and dreams.

This year's Master of Ceremonies will be Leticia Juarez, a reporter for ABC7 Eyewitness News. The ceremony will also feature keynote speaker, and three-time Super Bowl champion, Kenjon Barner. Barner was originally from Redlands, but earned All-American honors at the University of Oregon.

Each awardee will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a trophy, and legislative certificates.
Local News
Maile Palacios
See stories by Maile Palacios