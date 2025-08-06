Redlands to move forward with book removal policy

The school board in Redlands will move forward with a new policy to remove books from school libraries if someone complains it’s pornographic.

The school board will hold a final vote on the policy next month. The one the board advanced at its meeting Tuesday would require the board to appoint a committee when there’s a complaint that a book is pornographic. The committee would then decide if it should be removed based on a rubric, or criteria, it creates.

The majority of the people who spoke at the meeting said it’s just a way to ban books.

“I don’t want the government or the school district telling me how to raise my child or what books they can read. They’re just trying to take away the rights of parents who want their kids to read freely," said Eriko Grossman, a Redlands parent.

The board will also move forward with a policy to ban “pornographic materials” from classroom curriculum, but what's considered pornographic was not defined.

