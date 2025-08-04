From The Heart to the Harp, Creating Third Places Within the Inland Empire

Bebe: Tuning into 91.9, this is KVCR news, I am Bebe Pryor, Today we’re diving into the conversation of creativity, community and the quiet power of music, In a world that is often running on the continuous cycle of work and home life. It is absolutely essential to create places where we can connect and simply be where society is not constantly in our front door, especially when we need time to breathe outside of our busy lives. Third places, whether a cozy cafe or a night out in town, these are the places we use to realize how important it is to slow down. Our guest today knows exactly how to transform ordinary moments and bring elegance and soul to unexpected spaces through one of the world’s most enchanting instruments: the harp. She's found a way to make music feel like home for anyone who listens. Please welcome [Kylene Evans]

Bebe: Could you please tell us about yourself and how you started your business?

Kylene: Thank you so much for having me Bebe, I am a professional harpist based here in Southern California. My harpist journey began at the age of 3 years old when I saw a harp for the first time at a church event. I was in awe and told my parents I wanted to play for the Lord and for others. They didn't really believe me at first but I kept asking for one and when I was seven years old, I received my first pedal harp, it was a little twenty-six string celtic harp and I began taking lessons with my teacher Lauren, she was the best teacher ever and still is.

Kylene: As I progressed in my talent, my parents gifted me my pedal harp and I played at my first wedding at the age of fifteen, after that wedding I fell in love with being a part of someone’s best day of their life and have been playing at numerous weddings and private events ever since. I also started teaching in 2020 and have five wonderful students who I am very, very proud of.

Bebe: Thank you so much for sharing, I have to ask, do you have any third places that are personally meaningful to you?

Kylene: Yes, I have two actually. It would be bible studies and the gym. I found an amazing community of women that I can trust and pray with outside of work and home. They help me to spiritually grow in my walk and emotionally as well and just how to handle my emotions in a more healthy manner and they are just super reliable and I love them. They are super loving.

Kylene: And when it comes to the gym, I don't just go for my mental health but it's also very rewarding when I see and feel positive changes in my physical bod, and loading the harp into my car is much easier [laughs]

Bebe: Those are definitely wonderful third places for you to be in! I have another question to ask, do you see music, especially harp music, as something that brings people together in public or shared spaces?

Kylene: Definitely. I've had numerous people come up to me saying that music breaks the ice in a quiet and sometimes awkward atmosphere, for example, one of my favorite memories is when I was performing at a farmers market and a child started dancing in front of me, once the child was dancing, multiple people started coming up and started dancing as well to my music, just like the little child was and it absolutely melted my heart

Bebe: Thank you so much for sharing that absolutely adorable story with us. On that note I’m curious, do you have any advice for people that are searching for their own spaces or how to create one?

Kylene: I would say think of your hobbies and see if you can enjoy them outside of home and work, which you most definitely can, you can take pretty much anything, anywhere. Uhm, whether that’s working out, painting, reading books in a coffee shop or even taking a walk to your favorite park. Anywhere you feel like you can breathe and find peace, go there.

Bebe: I definitely agree, third places are very important. Finally, I would love to ask you, is there a certain song that you go back to; that you like to play on your harp?

Kylene: Definitely “All I Ask Of You” from Phantom of the Opera. It’s a beautiful, beautiful heartfelt song. It’s actually a love song by a man and a woman and even though I am not saying the words or singing those words, when I play this song I feel the words when I play the notes.

Kylene: And there is just something so special about it, it’s really fun to play as well, I move my fingers super quick and it’s also in one of my favorite keys, and I'm going to give you a sample of this song! I hope you enjoy it:

Kylene: a small segment of {Phantom of the Opera, All I ask of you] is played by Kylene Evans on the harp.

Bebe: Thank you so much Kylene, that was absolutely wonderful.

Kylene: Thank you so much for having me Bebe!

Bebe: If you want to hear more of her music please visit lifeofaharpist.com if you would like to host your own third place with beautiful music, From 91.9 KVCR News, this was Bebe Pryor.

—

Bebe Pryor

A political science undergraduate

Currently a Third Year at University of California Riverside