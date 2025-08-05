Footage shows Fontana man flee as immigration agents try to force entry

Newly released surveillance video shows a Fontana man fleeing immigration agents last week. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says the man has criminal charges, but immigration advocates say he doesn’t.

Jose is from Nicaragua and has lived in the U.S. for three years. He asked KVCR to use his middle name out of concern for his safety.

Jose says he was leaving for work last Wednesday when he noticed four unmarked vehicles following him.

“The trucks surrounded me, even on the driver’s side,” Jose said in Spanish. “When I saw a chance, I ran towards my apartment. They kept chasing me, so I called my wife and asked her to open the door.”

Video of the incident shows immigration agents trying to kick down Jose’s door. In a later clip, one of the agents is shown dangling the keys Jose left behind, asking, “Are these your house keys?”

In a statement, DHS said Jose has a criminal record that includes assault with a deadly weapon and disturbing the peace. They also say he hit a car while fleeing immigration agents.

DHS did not respond to questions about whether agents had a warrant to arrest Jose.

Fontana Police say they responded to a call about an abandoned car. They say they towed Jose’s vehicle because it was parked in a handicap spot and DHS was not involved.

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice says Jose has no felony record. Court records show previous charges of assault and carrying a weapon were dismissed. He pleaded guilty to an infraction for fighting and noise.

Javier Hernandez, executive director of ICIJ, says after the initial incident caught on surveillance video, agents went back to Jose's apartment three times. He says this type of enforcement raises alarms.

“We cannot normalize this," said Hernandez. "We cannot accept this as a new reality where ICE or federal agencies can be masked, can come into your home, can come into your place of work… without presenting a warrant, without presenting who they are, without presenting even a badge.”