8/5 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Faces Another Long Meeting, CRC in Norco To Close, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 5, 2025 at 1:24 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Redlands school board will consider a slate of controversial items today.

2. Educators often pay for school supplies out of their own pockets.

3. The California Department of Corrections announced it will close the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco.

4. The Trump administration suspended hundreds of science research grants at UCLA after the Justice Department found the campus didn’t do enough to stop anti-Semitism.

5. Problems have been flagged in the worldwide campaign to eradicate polio.
