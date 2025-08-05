Western Regionals day three

The pressure was on Monday for our Northern California and Hawaii teams as they fought for the go-ahead seat in the Little League West Regional Championship.

Northern California was off to a slow start in the first and second innings with a combined two hits and no runs. Hawaii was quick to up the score in the bottom of the first.

Logan Brokaw singled and scored when Hulili Kauahikaua hit a two-run homer to center field. Bronson Fermahin followed with a single, and eventually scored on an error by NorCal. By the end of the first inning, the score was 0-3 Hawaii.

Dylan Dossola batting for NorCal. Shane Bunag catching for Hawaii.

In the top of the third inning, NorCal responded with two singles and a walk, allowing Teddy Hourigan and Simeon Oullette-Massiou to score. Kogan Flannery scored in the fourth inning on an RBI by Garrett Weiss. The score remained tied, forcing the game to go into extra innings.

Both teams fought hard with the game ultimately ending in the eighth inning. With Mason Mitani being the last out of the seventh, he was placed on second base. Kobe Lumford was up to bat. His first pitch was a wild ball, allowing Mitani to advance to third. Pitch two was also a passed ball, ending the game in Mitani walk-off stealing home.

Northern California is scheduled to play Southern California on August 6 at 6 p.m. The winner will play against Hawaii in the championship, while the loser will be eliminated.

More to come after that game.