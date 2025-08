Schools throughout the San Bernardino City United School District had to cancel classes today due to a widespread power outage.

Impacted sites include:

Chávez

Salinas

Shandin Hills

Kendall Complex

Holcomb

Hillside

North Park

Cajon HS

Palm

Vermont

North Verdemont

Kimbark

Newmark

Muscoy

Southern California Edison estimated that the power will be restored around 3:30 in the afternoon.