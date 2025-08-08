Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/8/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Norco officials have high hopes for the grounds of the men’s prison, which the state announced it will close next year.

2. The fatal shooting of a Moreno Valley man by a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in 2022 doesn’t warrant criminal charges against the deputy, a state Department of Justice review determined. But the report does recommend improved training for sheriff’s deputies in handling crisis confrontations.

3. And lastly today, Olivet University, the troubled Christian college in Anza, got permission from Riverside County to build nearly 200 single family homes on its remote, nearly 1,000-acre property.

