Battle for the West

With cheers echoing from the bleachers and families waving their team flags, the Little League Western Regionals brought together not just teams, but communities. Supportive cheers could be heard and a high energy was felt from all around the stadium.

The game was a battle from the second Hawaii took the field, and SoCal went to bat. Bronson Fermahin was first to pitch for Hawaii, and pitched just over five innings. With 11 strikeouts, he allowed only four hits. Jacob Woo was the starting pitcher for SoCal, but halfway through the first inning, Lincoln Ploog came in to throw 10 strikeouts.

Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

Hawaii got an early jump in the game with two runs being scored by Josh Tanaka and Hulili Kauahikaua. Mason Mitani was able to score in the second after a double hit by Kuana Payanal. Although SoCal was playing defensively, they were unable to score any runs until their last at-bats in the sixth, scoring one run.

As the game was coming to a close, SoCal had one last chance to battle back. With two outs, Mason Mitani was put in as relief pitcher and Kellan Tucker took to the batters box. Pressure was on for both and as Tucker made contact with the ball, the top half of his bat broke off and flew towards the Hawaii dugout. Tucker hit a line drive right back towards Mitani as he made the catch.

“I saw the bat piece fly off, I saw another piece flying towards me, and then the ball came towards me. I stuck my glove out and caught it.”

The team ran towards Mitani as they celebrated the win, but he not only caught the last out, he hit the only home run of the game.

“It didn’t feel real, like, right when I hit the ball, I just zoned out around the bases and scored. It was really cool, it was the first time, and … I’m just really happy I got that hit.”

Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

Bronson Fermahin threw a total of 86 pitches, 65 of those being strikes. He had a great performance, but knows that there is no time to rest yet. He spoke about what was working for him during the game.

“My curveball, I had to, like, keep my head back stiffer, and yeah, I feel amazing, yeah. Job’s still not done. We still got to play our hearts out for Williamsport.”

Hawaii’s manager, Gerald Oda, has previously taken two teams to the Little League World Series, this team being his third. He explained that even though SoCal is always going to be a tough game, he wanted his team to have the best experience possible.

“We really wanted these kids to have and give them an opportunity to make it to Williamsport because we know it’s an unbelievable, like-changing experience. Just to share this opportunity with these kids and these families now is something I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life, for sure.”

Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

Due to media regulations, I was not able to speak to any players from SoCal. Although the team was upset about the loss, SoCal’s manager, Joe Janicke was able to speak about the pitching from Ploog, and even expressed their support of Hawaii.

“I’m very proud of him and very proud of the pitchers, and the hitting lacked, but, I mean, in the long run our hitting is what wins ball games, so just ran short. I mean, if we’re not there, I’m happy that they are. Coach Oda is a great coach, and I wish them all the luck.”

The game is not only important to the players and coaches, but their families as well. Fredy Catota, SoCal’s honorary flag-man, is the father to #12, Enzo Catota. After the team’s first loss to Hawaii, he was determined to keep his son's positivity and mindset high.

“One of the things we had told him to focus on is, you know, focus on the things you can do, not the things that are not happening to you. The only thing you can change is your attitude and what you’re doing for the team. Negativity spreads faster than positivity, and so just making sure that he’s instilled with them.”

Hawaii’s support also came from their families who traveled roughly 2,600 miles to the Western Regionals. Randi Maunakea-Kalahiki, mother to #3, Keali’i Maunakea-Kalahiki explained that their ohana, or family, means everything to the team.

“This has been a wonderful, wonderful opportunity. This is what we call our H&O Ohana, and ohana means family and nobody gets left behind in family, so they are all one team. It is so amazing to be a part of this and to be able to represent all of Hawaii. We know we have a lot of Ohana back home that are cheering and rooting for us.”

As the players and their families walked out of Al Houghton stadium, our West Regional Champions were crowned and will soon be sent on their way to Williamsport. The West Region may have wrapped up, but there are still two teams that will have the same opportunity. The Mountain Region Championship played on August 8 at 2 p.m. between Nevada and Utah, and the Northwest Region Championship was scheduled for 6 p.m. between Washington and Oregon. Stay tuned for the winners of those games.