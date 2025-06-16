Riverside shows up for 'No Kings' protest

The “No Kings” events held this past Saturday, were part of a coordinated nationwide demonstration organized to oppose the Trump administration’s policies, particularly what organizers described as authoritarian overreach.

Over 2,000 protests took place, with 17 in the Inland Empire, including Riverside. KVCR’s Jessica Greenwell has more.

The protests were timed to coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and President Trump’s 79th birthday.

Leading up to the protests, ICE raids in the Los Angeles area, followed by the president’s decision to deploy the National Guard and U.S. Marines, fueled momentum for the movement.

In the Inland Empire, thousands turned out to protest what they say are growing threats to constitutional rights, immigrant protections, and democratic norms, right here at home.

Several thousand people gathered near Market Street and University Avenue in Downtown Riverside. The crowd then marched toward the Historic Courthouse with signs, flags, and even a drumline.

Belen Gomez, an immigration attorney and Navy spouse, said her family came out because they’re alarmed by how quickly constitutional rights are eroding and how that’s affecting her ability to advise her clients.

“And my husband, he's a Navy veteran. We brought our kids. I'm an immigration attorney, so it's very close to us. We're seeing folks from our own community being kidnapped. We're seeing due process violated, and that's, you know, free speech being infringed upon. So, usually, under normal circumstances, we're able to tell people about, know your rights. You know, know your rights, due process rights…And we're seeing all of those rights being violated right now, and that's concerning as an immigration attorney, because I can't tell my clients comfortably that if they do certain things like, you know, use their right to remain silent, ask for their attorney… I don't believe that those rights are actually going to be followed.”

UC Irvine professor Adriana Briscoe said federal attacks on science are already causing harm, and she says what’s happening to students is an absolute catastrophe.

“I helped four students apply for National Science Foundation funding. The postdoctoral program has been canceled entirely and the number of fellowships offered for graduate students was cut in half. They’ve also canceled all of the grants in any science related to what I do and any of my colleagues do. And so, it’s going to be a real challenge to... It’s going be impossible to make up for that loss.

Among the protesters was Sarah, a legal resident from Great Britain, who said she fears being targeted and knows others may be at greater risk.

“I don’t believe he should be a king and a dictator. He’s a fascist… I don’t know if I’m going to get scooped up. But, lucky me, I have white skin and blue eyes, so they’re probably not going to touch me.”

Dr. Tiffanie Tate, a candidate for the 41st Congressional District attended two protests Saturday.

“I love the fact that we were unified in our message and we were peaceful. And I love the fact that it shows that when America can come together in a unified thought, we can get something accomplished. And I think that that should resonate within the country right now.”

A dark cloud did descend upon the peaceful protests late Saturday evening when a hit-and-run driver drove into protestors, seriously injuring one woman.

For KVCR News, I’m Jessica Greenwell