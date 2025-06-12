© 2025 91.9 KVCR

6/12 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Considers Proposals on Racism, Adelanto Detention Facility Chaotic, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 12, 2025 at 11:45 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Immigration advocates say the scene at the Adelanto Detention Facility has been chaotic.

2. The Redlands School Board on Tuesday considered 2 proposals to address racism in schools.

3. A bill would require California restaurants to list major food allergens on their menus.

4. The Tule River Indian Tribe recently bought nearly 15,000 acres of their ancestral lands in the Southern Sierra Nevada.

5. Authorities say they seized several illegal firearms during a raid at a mobile home park in Indio.

6. Tributes are pouring in for Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson who died on Wednesday.
Shareen Awad
