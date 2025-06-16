6/16 KVCR Midday News: No Kings protests held across Inland Empire

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Thousands of protesters took to the streets across the Inland Empire over the weekend to speak out against the Trump administration’s immigration raids and military presence in Southern California. KVCR.

2. California State lawmakers passed a state budget in Sacramento last Friday. This comes as the legislature faces tough decisions over how to fill a $12 billion deficit. It only needs Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. CapRadio.

3. The California legislature passed a budget bill last week hat would keep a controversial aspect of Gov. Newsom’s proposal -– a freeze on Medi-Cal enrollment for immigrants without legal status. CapRadio.

