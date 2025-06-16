© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/16 KVCR Midday News: No Kings protests held across Inland Empire

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:41 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Thousands of protesters took to the streets across the Inland Empire over the weekend to speak out against the Trump administration’s immigration raids and military presence in Southern California. KVCR.

2. California State lawmakers passed a state budget in Sacramento last Friday. This comes as the legislature faces tough decisions over how to fill a $12 billion deficit. It only needs Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. CapRadio.

3. The California legislature passed a budget bill last week hat would keep a controversial aspect of Gov. Newsom’s proposal -– a freeze on Medi-Cal enrollment for immigrants without legal status. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria