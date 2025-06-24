Construction set for UCR initiative

The SoCal OASIS, or Opportunities to Advance Sustainability, Innovation, and Social Inclusion, is an innovation hub led by the UCR Office of Research and Economic Development. The initiative is set to focus on clean energy, agricultural technology, sustainable transportation, natural resource management, community health, and human development and workforce readiness.

Vice chancellor for RED, Rodolfo Torres, explained that “the park represents an anchor location for UCR collaboration with community, private sector, and local government partners” and that it should exemplify their “commitment to the creation of an ecosystem in the region based on research and innovation.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the SoCal OASIS Park was held on Monday with the project's expected completion date set for spring 2027. The 36,000-square-foot facility will include incubator workspaces, three specialized laboratories, classrooms, and public spaces.

Dr. Rosibel Ochoa, Associate Vice Chancellor of Technology Partnerships at UCR, explained that OASIS will be more than a facility, but a convergence point for the region’s emerging green technology and battery ecosystems.