© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction set for UCR initiative

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:15 PM PDT

The SoCal OASIS, or Opportunities to Advance Sustainability, Innovation, and Social Inclusion, is an innovation hub led by the UCR Office of Research and Economic Development. The initiative is set to focus on clean energy, agricultural technology, sustainable transportation, natural resource management, community health, and human development and workforce readiness.

Vice chancellor for RED, Rodolfo Torres, explained that “the park represents an anchor location for UCR collaboration with community, private sector, and local government partners” and that it should exemplify their “commitment to the creation of an ecosystem in the region based on research and innovation.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the SoCal OASIS Park was held on Monday with the project's expected completion date set for spring 2027. The 36,000-square-foot facility will include incubator workspaces, three specialized laboratories, classrooms, and public spaces.

Dr. Rosibel Ochoa, Associate Vice Chancellor of Technology Partnerships at UCR, explained that OASIS will be more than a facility, but a convergence point for the region’s emerging green technology and battery ecosystems.
Local News
Maile Palacios
See stories by Maile Palacios