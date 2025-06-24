© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Suspect in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing dies in federal custody

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 24, 2025 at 4:55 PM PDT
Daniel Jongyon Park, 32, in an undated photo provided by the FBI.
FBI Los Angeles
A man charged in connection to the bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs has died in federal custody. Daniel Park was in prison for supplying large amounts of chemicals used in the attack.

Park was charged earlier this month for allegedly mailing some 270 pounds of ammonium nitrate to the FBI’s main suspect in the bombing, Guy Edward Bartkus. Bartkus detonated a car bomb outside the clinic that was felt for blocks. He was the only person that died in what federal prosecutors called a “suicidal terror attack”.

The FBI has not said how Park and Bartkus knew each other, but have said they shared a fringe ideology called pro-mortalism— the belief that people should not exist.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not said how Park died. Their statement said Park was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles and declared dead at a hospital.
Madison Aument
