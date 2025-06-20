© 2025 91.9 KVCR

San Bernardino Public Library summer meals

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:54 PM PDT

Two branches of the San Bernardino City Library have partnered with a nonprofit organization, 180 Degrees and Still Standing, to provide children with meals for the annual Summer Meal Program.

The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture to offer families leniency in their summer food budgets. Their hope is that children will remain well-fed and in a safe environment, so that when school resumes, the children will be healthy and ready to learn.

The Feldheym Central Library will be open 12:00-1:00 PM Monday through Thursday. The Villasenor Branch Library will offer lunches from 3:30-4:30 PM Monday and Tuesday, and from 1:00-2:00 PM on Wednesday and Thursday. The summer schedule for both of these locations runs through July 30.

Summer meals require no payment or paperwork, and are open to all children and teens 18 years and younger.
