6/23 KVCR Midday News: Authorities search for suspect shooting Donkeys with arrows

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. An archer may be shooting wild donkeys in Riverside County. Authorities there got word recently about two burros with arrows in their sides. Now they’re searching for the animals and who did it. KVCR.

2. Six teens were shot outside of a party in Moreno Valley over the weekend. Authorities say they are still investigating the incident. KVCR.

3. San Bernardino Public Library has partnered to provide summer meals for children. KVCR.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The information in this story is outdated. The San Bernardino Public Library is no longer offering the summer meals program.

4. Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration says national guard troops currently deployed in Los Angeles have been taken away from wildfire mitigation projects ahead of peak fire season. CapRadio.