Rancho Cucamonga Quakes will return to postseason

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes clinched the First Half South Division Pennant after beating the Inland Empire 66ers 6-3 on June 13. This victory means that the Quakes will officially return to the postseason since their last appearance in 2023.

Samuel Munoz gave the Quakes a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, making the score 3-2. Samuel Sanchez was credited for the relief win after pitching three scoreless innings. To widen the gap, the Quakes added three runs to the board in the eighth inning, making the final score 6-3.

Since clinching the playoffs, the Minor League team has won eight straight games to finish out the first half of the season over the Lake Elsinore Storm. This has been their longest winning streak of the year, and they are currently sitting at a record of 41 wins to 25 loses.

The second half of their season begins at 6:30 PM at home with Aidan Foeller taking the mound against the Storm. For more information about the Quakes, click the link on our website at kvcrnews.org.