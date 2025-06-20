© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/20 KVCR Midday News: Local agencies say they're being misidentified as immigration officers

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published June 20, 2025 at 2:07 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Some law enforcement agencies in San Bernardino County say they've been mistaken for immigration agents and that it’s disrupted their work. KVCR.

2. Health care providers in California say they're worried immigration raids are keeping people from getting the medical care they need. CalMatters.

3. The U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee recently proposed the sale of up to about 3 million acres of public lands in California and 10 other western states. The proposal is part of the Senate’s budget reconciliation package. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
