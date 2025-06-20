6/20 KVCR Midday News: Local agencies say they're being misidentified as immigration officers

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Some law enforcement agencies in San Bernardino County say they've been mistaken for immigration agents and that it’s disrupted their work. KVCR.

2. Health care providers in California say they're worried immigration raids are keeping people from getting the medical care they need. CalMatters.

3. The U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee recently proposed the sale of up to about 3 million acres of public lands in California and 10 other western states. The proposal is part of the Senate’s budget reconciliation package. CapRadio.

