San Bernardino Valley College invites community to record-breaking event

San Bernardino Valley College is in collaboration with the San Bernardino Symphony to hold its annual SummerFest on July 5 from 5:00 to 9:00. The celebration will include attractions, a Ferris wheel, food trucks, booths, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment.

The San Bernardino Symphony’s concert is themed “America the Beautiful: Dancing to the 80s,” and is looking to break last year’s world record of 192 piccolo players performing “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” The closing song will also be timed with fireworks.

San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez explained that the event is a great opportunity for the community to come together with an unforgettable blend of live music, connection, and community pride.

The celebration draws thousands of people each year who are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the night. The festival and parking is free, while general admission for the concert is $10.

For more information about ticketing, visit the link on our website at kvcrnews.org