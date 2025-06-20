ICE and ejections reach Dodgers Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers have recently delayed their statement regarding ICE after federal agents attempted to enter the stadium parking lots. Dodger officials claim that the unmarked white vans and SUVs were denied entry on Thursday morning.

The Dodgers released their statement regarding the incident on Thursday.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight's game will be played as scheduled.”

ICE responded by explaining they were never at the stadium. The Department of Homeland Security explained that the vehicles "had nothing to do with the Dodgers" and they belonged to Customs and Border Patrol.

Team president Stan Kasten explained that they would need to continue working with involved groups, but that their announcement would be delayed. He did not address the morning's events.

The day proceeded with the team’s celebration of Black Heritage Night, but ended with both team managers being ejected from the game. The brawl was sparked by Fernando Tatis Jr. being hit by a pitch from debut-pitcher Jack Little. Padres manager, Mike Shildt, and Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, walked onto the field with the benches clearing.

The San Diego Padres responded with pitcher Robert Suarez throwing directly at Dodgers Shohei Ohtani. Suarez was also ejected, but Ohtani waved off the unhappy Dodgers dugout.

The day ultimately ended in a 5-3 loss, and the community led protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.