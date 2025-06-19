DEA raids illegal marijuana grow in Coachella Valley, 75 Immigrants arrested

A federal drug bust in the Eastern Coachella Valley on Wednesday led to the arrest of dozens of immigrant workers, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which led the operation.

The DEA’s Los Angeles office said a federal judge signed a warrant authorizing searches at three illegal marijuana grow sites in Thermal. The agency says the operation covered roughly 787 acres and resulted in the detention of about 75 immigrant workers by U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to DEA spokesperson Rosa Valle-Lopez.

1) Today, DEA LA Field Division (Riverside DO), with crucial support from multiple federal partners, executed search warrants at multiple illegal #marijuana grow operations. The investigation resulted in several arrests. One trailer was padlocked with 2 people inside. @DEAHQ pic.twitter.com/jfmEjZpwMJ — DEALosAngeles (@DEALOSANGELES) June 19, 2025

Border Patrol confirmed that one of its tactical units assisted with the operation. “As well as providing protection and quick response capabilities to the DEA and ICE agents performing the operation,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

The use of military-style tactics during the bust has sparked concern among lawmakers and immigrant rights groups.

Congressman Raul Ruiz condemned the federal government’s approach, saying the presence of militarized vehicles and armed tactical units in immigrant communities spreads fear and trauma. Ruiz confirmed that Customs and Border Protection vehicles were seen in the region and said “collateral arrests” had been made.

The militarization of ICE in our communities is unacceptable. I condemn it to the fullest extent.



Here’s what we know: the militarized vehicles seen throughout the Coachella Valley are part of a Drug Enforcement Administration-led operation. Customs and Border Protection… pic.twitter.com/4UVEeo9RvC — Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (@RepRaulRuizMD) June 18, 2025

“Because of this Administration’s militarization of ICE, hundreds of East Valley families are experiencing trauma and fear,” said Ruiz in a statement.

Community organizations, including the TODEC Legal Center and youth-led newsroom Coachella Unincorporated, also reported sightings of military-style vehicles and interviewed residents who witnessed federal activity near their neighborhoods.

In response, TODEC posted alerts on social media, encouraging residents to remain calm and know their rights if approached by immigration agents. The organization urged people not to open their doors unless presented with a valid warrant signed by a judge.

