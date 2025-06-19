© 2025 91.9 KVCR

DEA raids illegal marijuana grow in Coachella Valley, 75 Immigrants arrested

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published June 19, 2025 at 8:30 AM PDT
DEA agents conduct enforcement at an illegal marijuana grow site in the Eastern Coachella Valley on June 18, 2025
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
DEA agents conduct enforcement at an illegal marijuana grow site in the Eastern Coachella Valley on June 18, 2025

A federal drug bust in the Eastern Coachella Valley on Wednesday led to the arrest of dozens of immigrant workers, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which led the operation.

The DEA’s Los Angeles office said a federal judge signed a warrant authorizing searches at three illegal marijuana grow sites in Thermal. The agency says the operation covered roughly 787 acres and resulted in the detention of about 75 immigrant workers by U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to DEA spokesperson Rosa Valle-Lopez.

Border Patrol confirmed that one of its tactical units assisted with the operation. “As well as providing protection and quick response capabilities to the DEA and ICE agents performing the operation,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

The use of military-style tactics during the bust has sparked concern among lawmakers and immigrant rights groups.

Congressman Raul Ruiz condemned the federal government’s approach, saying the presence of militarized vehicles and armed tactical units in immigrant communities spreads fear and trauma. Ruiz confirmed that Customs and Border Protection vehicles were seen in the region and said “collateral arrests” had been made.

“Because of this Administration’s militarization of ICE, hundreds of East Valley families are experiencing trauma and fear,” said Ruiz in a statement.

Community organizations, including the TODEC Legal Center and youth-led newsroom Coachella Unincorporated, also reported sightings of military-style vehicles and interviewed residents who witnessed federal activity near their neighborhoods.

In response, TODEC posted alerts on social media, encouraging residents to remain calm and know their rights if approached by immigration agents. The organization urged people not to open their doors unless presented with a valid warrant signed by a judge.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
