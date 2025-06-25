Redlands school board approves flag ban, explicit book policy

The controversy in Redlands continued last night as the school board there voted to adopt two contentious policies— that critics say are an attack on LGBTQ students. The line to the meeting reached the parking lot and public comment lasted for hours before the Redlands board voted 3 to 2 for the policies.

One would ban all flags from schools except for the American and California flag. It doesn’t mention pride flags but opponents say that’s the real motive. The other policy would make it easier to challenge library books that are deemed obscene or sexually explicit.

Board member Candy Olson, who is a conservative Christian, says the policies would keep classrooms neutral and free from ideology.

Melissa Ayala-Quintero, who voted no, condemned her board colleagues after the vote.

"When the lawsuits come in, because they will, I don't care what you guys think they will, and I will blame you every second that we have to listen to it," said Ayala- Quintero

Similar policies have been passed by the Chino and Temecula school boards and resulted in lawsuits from the state, teachers and community members. Temecula’s board was forced to rescind its flag ban last year after California’s Public Employee Relations Board found it violated teacher’s contracts.

The Redlands policies won’t go into effect until the teacher’s union negotiates implementation and the board does a second vote.

