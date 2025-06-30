© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/30 KVCR Midday News: Nurses to rally against Medicaid cuts in high desert Tuesday

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published June 30, 2025 at 12:39 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Firefighters across the Inland Empire are battling multiple wildfires, with some evacuation orders still in place. KVCR.

2. Registered nurses plan to rally outside Congressman Jay Obernolte’s Hesperia office Tuesday morning to protest proposed cuts to Medicaid. KVCR.
*CORRECTION: We previously incorrectly reported that the rally took place Today (Monday July 30).

3. State lawmakers in Sacramento passed a final budget deal on Friday. The $321 billion budget was agreed to this week by the Assembly, Senate, and Governor Gavin Newsom. CapRadio.

4. The American Civil Liberties Union says the federal government is breaking its promise to protect migrant families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first Trump Administration. The California Newsroom.

