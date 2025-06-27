© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Temecula school board passes new notification policy

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:10 PM PDT

The revised policy will now send parents an automated message through an online portal anytime a student makes any change to their records… that includes changes to names and pronouns.

The school board in Temecula adopted a revised policy Tuesday night to notify parents if their child makes changes to their records. It comes months after they were forced to rescind one that would inform parents if their child is transgender. Board president Melinda Anderson says parents already had access to those records through the portal… but critics say the new rule still targets transgender students.

The policy passed four to one. Steve Schwartz was the only board member to vote no.

“The positive part is that parents should know what their kids are doing. But the negative part is, if a kid doesn't want his parent to know, this could be dangerous to them," Schwartz said.

Last year, the school board rescinded its original policy because the California Public Employee Relations Board found they violated teacher’s contracts. That’s because Temecula’s board didn’t work with the teachers union to determine how teachers would enforce it.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument