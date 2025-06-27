Temecula school board passes new notification policy

The revised policy will now send parents an automated message through an online portal anytime a student makes any change to their records… that includes changes to names and pronouns.

The school board in Temecula adopted a revised policy Tuesday night to notify parents if their child makes changes to their records. It comes months after they were forced to rescind one that would inform parents if their child is transgender. Board president Melinda Anderson says parents already had access to those records through the portal… but critics say the new rule still targets transgender students.

The policy passed four to one. Steve Schwartz was the only board member to vote no.

“The positive part is that parents should know what their kids are doing. But the negative part is, if a kid doesn't want his parent to know, this could be dangerous to them," Schwartz said.

Last year, the school board rescinded its original policy because the California Public Employee Relations Board found they violated teacher’s contracts. That’s because Temecula’s board didn’t work with the teachers union to determine how teachers would enforce it.

