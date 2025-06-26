Wildlife Wednesday takes over Lake Elsinore

The Lake Elsinore Storm has recently adopted a new promotion night for fans to enjoy. Wildlife Wednesday invites “every well-behaved cat, donkey, iguana, and gerbil… with a $1 ticket and waiver” to join on home-game nights.

The event comes from a partnership with Epic Dog Academy who comes to the stadium to promote their dog-training services. Justin Jett Pickard, the Storms Senior Marketing Manager, explained why the organization wanted to expand on the well-known “Bring-Your-Dog” nights.

“Everywhere has a dog-day at this point, but there’s not a lot of where you can bring your cat, or your tortoise, or your lizard. We’ve had lizards, we’ve had snakes. You know, especially people who love a reptile, they can never bring it anywhere, but now they can bring it here.”

The Storm has a variety of other promotions, but Pickard states they all have one thing in common.

“I hope with all of our promotions, it just builds a sense of community. We try to promote immersion, and that includes the fans, and that creates a close-knit community, so that’s really our main goal.”

Long-time fan of the Storm, Teri Flud, explains why Wildlife Wednesday is a must-attend night for his family.

“I already bring [Odin] as a service dog, but we have other dogs, so we have always wanted to come to it and see what it was like, and meet other dogs”

One of their most exciting promotions will be a “Go Bananas” night on August 16. At this promotion, every fan in attendance will be automatically entered into a raffle for tickets to a Savannah Bananas game on September 5 and 6 in Petco Park.

https://www.milb.com/lake-elsinore/tickets/promotions