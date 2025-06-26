© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Wildlife Wednesday takes over Lake Elsinore

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published June 26, 2025 at 2:01 PM PDT
Photo by Maile Palacios
Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore

The Lake Elsinore Storm has recently adopted a new promotion night for fans to enjoy. Wildlife Wednesday invites “every well-behaved cat, donkey, iguana, and gerbil… with a $1 ticket and waiver” to join on home-game nights.

The event comes from a partnership with Epic Dog Academy who comes to the stadium to promote their dog-training services. Justin Jett Pickard, the Storms Senior Marketing Manager, explained why the organization wanted to expand on the well-known “Bring-Your-Dog” nights.

“Everywhere has a dog-day at this point, but there’s not a lot of where you can bring your cat, or your tortoise, or your lizard. We’ve had lizards, we’ve had snakes. You know, especially people who love a reptile, they can never bring it anywhere, but now they can bring it here.”

The Storm has a variety of other promotions, but Pickard states they all have one thing in common.

“I hope with all of our promotions, it just builds a sense of community. We try to promote immersion, and that includes the fans, and that creates a close-knit community, so that’s really our main goal.”

Long-time fan of the Storm, Teri Flud, explains why Wildlife Wednesday is a must-attend night for his family.

“I already bring [Odin] as a service dog, but we have other dogs, so we have always wanted to come to it and see what it was like, and meet other dogs”

One of their most exciting promotions will be a “Go Bananas” night on August 16. At this promotion, every fan in attendance will be automatically entered into a raffle for tickets to a Savannah Bananas game on September 5 and 6 in Petco Park.

For more information about the Lake Elsinore Storm's promotion nights, click the link on our website at kvcrnews.org.

https://www.milb.com/lake-elsinore/tickets/promotions

Silencio Bruno, the tortoise
1 of 10  — IMG_8233 (1).jpg
Silencio Bruno, the tortoise
Odin and Peaches with owners, Teri (L) and Sunny (R) Flud
2 of 10  — IMG_8243.jpg
Odin and Peaches with owners, Teri (L) and Sunny (R) Flud
Buda and owner, Torry Broome
3 of 10  — IMG_8237.jpg
Buda and owner, Torry Broome
Ribsy and owner, Jennifer Schwank
4 of 10  — IMG_8240.jpg
Ribsy and owner, Jennifer Schwank
Kiki and owner, Samantha Mitchum
5 of 10  — IMG_8245.jpg
Kiki and owner, Samantha Mitchum
(Left to Right) Cory Gray and Lauren Hollenbaugh with Gracie. Julian Pope with recent-rescue Cooper
6 of 10  — IMG_8255.jpg
(Left to Right) Cory Gray and Lauren Hollenbaugh with Gracie. Julian Pope with recent-rescue Cooper
Goose with owner, Clayton Buber
7 of 10  — IMG_8259.jpg
Goose with owner, Clayton Buber
Thatcher and owner, Brooks Farren
8 of 10  — IMG_8260.jpg
Thatcher and owner, Brooks Farren
Cali and owner, Kayden Cortez
9 of 10  — IMG_8264.jpg
Cali and owner, Kayden Cortez
Kona and owner, Richard Villeza
10 of 10  — IMG_8265.jpg
Kona and owner, Richard Villeza

Maile Palacios
