Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 6/27/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. It looks like the special election to replace Assemblyman Bill Essayli will go to a runoff. No candidate got more than 50% of the votes.

2. The president of Riverside City College has been fired.

3. A new lawsuit calls Rialto Unified School District a “citadel of scandal.”

4. And lastly today, Bishop Alberto Rojas is calling for an end to ICE raids on Inland Empire Catholic churches.

