Ontario nurses arrested for allegedly blocking immigration arrest have felony charges dropped

Last month, two nurses were arrested by federal officials for allegedly blocking an immigration arrest at a surgery center in Ontario. Both nurses plead not guilty to misdemeanor assault today.

Several nurses at the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center can be seen on video asking immigration agents if they had a warrant for Honduran gardener Denis Guillen-Solis, who they were trying to arrest. Jose de Jesus Ortega and Danielle Davila, both nurses at the center, were arrested on July 25 and 26 for trying to hold back the agents.

In a press release , U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli shared that the nurses were arrested for assaulting an agent, intimidation and conspiracy. The official complaint shared to members of the media shows that Ortega and Davila are being charged with a single misdemeanor assault.

The U.S Attorney’s office declined to comment further on the case.

Both Ortega and Davila were joined by attorneys and immigrant rights advocates outside of the George Brown Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Riverside after their court hearing. They both said that they’re innocent.

“I don’t think I committed any crime,” said Ortega. “I do think I put my rights at play at the time.”

Ortega said he got involved because he didn’t like how agents were handling Guillen. “If this situation were to happen again,” Ortega said, “I would put myself in that same position.”

Carlos Juarez, the attorney representing Ortega, said his office has reviewed the evidence presented by the U.S. Attorney and interviewed witnesses. He explained that the witnesses confirmed that Ortega and Davila committed no crime.

“Our clients did nothing wrong,” said Juarez. “The evidence shows it was ICE agents who were aggressive by targeting Latinos in a truck with no warrant and no cause.”

Juarez and his office declined to identify the witnesses.

Meanwhile, immigration attorney Russell Jauregui also says ICE’s target Guillen was never officially charged with a crime and ultimately chose to return to Honduras.

DHS said in a statement that on July 25, Guillen-Solis chose not to contest his removal proceedings and that ICE deported him to Honduras on August 16.

A tentative trial date has been set for October 6. Ortega and Davila are set to appear back in federal court next month.