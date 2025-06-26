PAC Training Facility in Lake Elsinore

The Pac Training Facility is a program in Lake Elsinore that focuses on increasing players’ performance, helping them achieve their goals, and providing a supportive community. Founder, Dominic Priestley, noticed that there was a void in the community for training youth basketball athletes. His program is divided into private sessions, semi-private sessions, and The System, a group exercise.

Priestley goes on to explain that he hopes for his athletes to learn commitment, how to play in a team environment, and how to build their character.

“All the traits and characteristics that they’re going to learn through basketball are going to transfer in any field that they choose at the end of the day. There’s just a lot of things that they’re going to benefit from being a part of the game.

The program also partners with Handle Life Academy to provide their athletes with a charter-like education.

“We’ll start with a morning prayer, and then around nine they would log on with their state-provided teacher through Method. After that, they would have a little snack break, and then we would do their strength and conditioning, or plyometrics training for that day. Then, they would go back to their studies doing more academics. Around 1:30 or 1:45 we would do about an hour of basketball-specific skill training, and then 15 minutes of film study.”

11-year-old Austin Wiley, Semi-Private trainee, shared his experience on the PAC.

“It’s different because there’s not a lot of people and you get more reps so that you can work on your craft.”

12-year-old Sean Miller feels the PAC Training Facility having a school and basketball program has been especially beneficial.

“It’s easy at other clubs and here it’s very hard. I feel like I get more out of [the facility] than at other schools or AAU teams. I’ve gotten more comfortable with the ball lately and I’ve just realized that my playmate game and ball handling has gone up a lot.”

To learn more about the facility click the link on our website at kvcrnews.org

https://www.trainatthepac.com/