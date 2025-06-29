Lake Fire update 2:19pm Sunday - Silverwood Lake

The Lake Fire, sparked before 4pm Saturday and located at State Highway 173 and Cedar Springs Dam Trail, near Silverwood Lake, is now listed as at approximately 485 acres with forward progress stopped before 1:00pm Sunday afternoon. This according to CalFire and a Watch Duty update.

With containment still listed at 10%, firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines and mop up remaining hotspots using ground crews and aerial resources.

Road closures at Hwy 173 x Hwy 138 and Hwy 138 from Old Mill to I-15 along with current evacuations remain in place.

Conditions are dry again today with low humidity and winds gusting up to 25 mph. Monday’s weather forecast calls for stronger wind gusts exceeding 30 mph, which could challenge suppression efforts.

Recreators who were evacuated from Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area may now retrieve personal belongings and vehicles by going to checkpoints at Hwy 138 and Hwy 173 in Hesperia, but will need to show identification and follow directions from law enforcement on site. The area otherwise remains closed.

The incident is in Unified Command with the USFS: San Bernardino National Forest, CAL FIRE San Bernardino Unit, San Bernardino County Fire, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Information for this report comes from CalFire and Watch Duty.

