Canyon Crest Fire started after 5:00pm Thursday
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Firefighters today continued their efforts to
extinguish a vegetation fire burning in about 250 acres in parts of Riverside
County bordering San Bernardino County.
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a fire of about 100 square feet was
reported near Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane in the Fontana area by
the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
In less than an hour, the department's update noted the fire had
engulfed about 10 acres.
Just before 7:50 p.m. Thursday, an evacuation order was issued to
parts of Riverside County bordering the fire, and the Riverside County Fire
Department assumed incident command.
The area north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, east of Country
Village Road, south of the county line and west of Sierra Avenue was under
evacuation alert.
A care and reception center was set up at the Jurupa Valley High
School, 10551 Bellegrave Avenue, by Etiwanda Avenue, according to the fire
department.
Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, the fire department updated the fire to 85
acres and said the flames were 0% contained.
``The fire is now mapped at 250 acres, 0% contained,'' the fire
department reported in a statement after daybreak on Friday. ``A large
augmentation of fire engines, crews, bulldozers and night flying-water dropping
helicopters assisted in the suppression of the fire yesterday. Resources worked
on containment throughout the night in challenging terrain with light flashy
fuels and east blowing winds. No injuries were reported.''