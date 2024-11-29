Canyon Crest Fire started after 5:00pm Thursday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Firefighters today continued their efforts to

extinguish a vegetation fire burning in about 250 acres in parts of Riverside

County bordering San Bernardino County.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a fire of about 100 square feet was

reported near Canyon Crest Drive and Weeping Willow Lane in the Fontana area by

the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

In less than an hour, the department's update noted the fire had

engulfed about 10 acres.

Just before 7:50 p.m. Thursday, an evacuation order was issued to

parts of Riverside County bordering the fire, and the Riverside County Fire

Department assumed incident command.

The area north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, east of Country

Village Road, south of the county line and west of Sierra Avenue was under

evacuation alert.

A care and reception center was set up at the Jurupa Valley High

School, 10551 Bellegrave Avenue, by Etiwanda Avenue, according to the fire

department.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, the fire department updated the fire to 85

acres and said the flames were 0% contained.

``The fire is now mapped at 250 acres, 0% contained,'' the fire

department reported in a statement after daybreak on Friday. ``A large

augmentation of fire engines, crews, bulldozers and night flying-water dropping

helicopters assisted in the suppression of the fire yesterday. Resources worked

on containment throughout the night in challenging terrain with light flashy

fuels and east blowing winds. No injuries were reported.''