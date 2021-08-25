Updates: South Fire and Westward Fire

LAST UPDATED: August 25th at 7:25 P.M.

South Fire near Lytle Creek

The “South Fire” is occurring near Lytle Creek. Evacuation notices have been issued for individuals living west of the 15-Freeway, North of Glen Helen Parkway, and East of Sierra Ave and Lytle Creek Road.

Individuals needing to evacuate can go to the Jesse Turner Center in Fontana. If you have large animals that need to be evacuated, you can take them to the San Bernardino County Animal Shelter in Devore.

Cal Fire of San Bernardino is reporting the following...



500 acres burned

0% contained

600 structures threatened

1,000 residents under evacuation

1 firefighter was transported with a minor injury.

Westward Fire in Banning

The “Westward Fire” is occurring in Banning, near South San Gorgonio Ave and 4th Street.

As of 5:40 PM, all evacuation warnings have been lifted, but Highway 243 will remain closed in both directions between Wesley Street and Twin Pines.

Cal Fire of Riverside County is reporting the following...

