Local News

Updates: South Fire and Westward Fire

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM PDT
E9q24muUYAI8c6P.jpg
San Bernardino County Fire
/
Twitter @SBCountyFire
Phone of firetrucks by the South Fire near Lytle Creek.

Here's the latest information on the South Fire near Lytle Creek and the Westward Fire in Banning.

LAST UPDATED: August 25th at 7:25 P.M.

South Fire near Lytle Creek

The “South Fire” is occurring near Lytle Creek. Evacuation notices have been issued for individuals living west of the 15-Freeway, North of Glen Helen Parkway, and East of Sierra Ave and Lytle Creek Road.

Individuals needing to evacuate can go to the Jesse Turner Center in Fontana. If you have large animals that need to be evacuated, you can take them to the San Bernardino County Animal Shelter in Devore.

Cal Fire of San Bernardino is reporting the following...

  • 500 acres burned
  • 0% contained
  • 600 structures threatened
  • 1,000 residents under evacuation
  • 1 firefighter was transported with a minor injury.

Westward Fire in Banning
The “Westward Fire” is occurring in Banning, near South San Gorgonio Ave and 4th Street.

As of 5:40 PM, all evacuation warnings have been lifted, but Highway 243 will remain closed in both directions between Wesley Street and Twin Pines.

Cal Fire of Riverside County is reporting the following...

  • 200 acres burned
  • 10% contained
  • All evacuations have been lifted
  • No reported injuries

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
