-
According to new information released by the Riverside University Health System, Riverside County COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. As of…
-
Congressman Mark Takano co-sponsored a bill this past February to establish the “Western Riverside County Refuge.” KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to the…
-
The newest members of Riverside County’s civil grand jury are in training and will soon start work, according to a Monday anncouncement. The 19-member…
-
A joint taskforce between local and federal law enforcement authorities announced charges Tuesday against 21 people allegedly involved in a drug…
-
With the June 15 re-opening of California only a week away, inland county officials are waiting on specifics for what this will mean for public spaces and…
-
A Riverside County plan to shift resources to mobile vacciation teams, means two area clinics will be closing.The Beaumont based vaccine clinic at…
-
Riverside County will start giving the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-old’s as early as the end of this week. Once the county receives guidance…
-
Wildfire season is here and bi-lingual resources are available online for Riverside County residents to become prepared. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports one…
-
Both Riverside and San Bernardino County announced Tuesday April 13 that they are following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) and…
-
Riverside County has expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older, and the Riverside University Health System celebrated this milestone with a…